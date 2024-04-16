Dog found in train station after boarding train alone

Irish Rail is hoping to reunite a lost dog with their owner.

The pup was found in Heuston Station on Friday evening and is being 'well cared for' by staff.

Is this your dog? 🐶



We made a comfy overnight bed last night for this lost little dog in Heuston Station



Hoping to return it home to its owner and own bed for tonight 🛏️ #LostDog

-AB pic.twitter.com/96aLmX9Fqh — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 13, 2024

Advertisement

They believe the dog arrived off the Portlaoise train on Friday last.

If you recognise this pup, you can contact Irish Rail.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.