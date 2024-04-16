Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Dog found in train station after boarding train alone

Dog found in train station after boarding train alone
Image: Irish Rail on X
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Irish Rail is hoping to reunite a lost dog with their owner.

The pup was found in Heuston Station on Friday evening and is being 'well cared for' by staff.

Advertisement

They believe the dog arrived off the Portlaoise train on Friday last.

If you recognise this pup, you can contact Irish Rail.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Johnny Depp says he tried to talk film director out of casting him

 By Beat News
News 2

Road Safety Authority to spend millions more on safety campaigns

 By Beat News
News 3

Emergency services battle blaze at Arklow supermarket

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement