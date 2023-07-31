Driver dies in County Tipperary collision

A driver has died after a collision between an articulated lorry and a van in County Tipperary this morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:40 am, on the N24 Cahir-Clonmel Road, between Barne Lodge and Condon's Cross.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed as a technical examination of the scene takes place, with local diversions in place.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.