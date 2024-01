Passengers on Irish Rail will be able to avail of e-tickets very soon.

From Tuesday, train users will no longer need to print their tickets when they arrive at the train station.

Instead, they can use their phones to get on board.

Currently, e-tickets are available on certain fares, however, Barry Kenny from Irish Rail announced this morning the service will be introduced on all fares.

