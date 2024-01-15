Electric Ireland announce price cut for residential customers

Electric Ireland has announced plans to reduce prices of electricity and gas for residential customers.

Electricity prices will reduce by 8% while gas prices will reduce by 7%.

Customers can expect the price cuts to take effect from 1 March. Electric Ireland has approximately 1.1 million household customers.

According to RTE, residents can save up to €152.78 on the average annual electricity bill and €111.29 annually on the average gas bill.

The company expects theirs to be the lowest among standard electricity tariffs in the country.

