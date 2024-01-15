Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Electric Ireland announce price cut for residential customers

Electric Ireland announce price cut for residential customers
10 and 20 euro notes in front of an electricity meter, © PA Wire/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Electric Ireland has announced plans to reduce prices of electricity and gas for residential customers.

Electricity prices will reduce by 8% while gas prices will reduce by 7%.

Customers can expect the price cuts to take effect from 1 March. Electric Ireland has approximately 1.1 million household customers.

According to RTE, residents can save up to €152.78 on the average annual electricity bill and €111.29 annually on the average gas bill.

Advertisement

The company expects theirs to be the lowest among standard electricity tariffs in the country.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí investigate Kilkenny fire at make-shift protestors' camp

 By Aoife kearns
News 2

South East counties among lowest that have housed Ukrainian refugees

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Editor's Pick 3

Met Éireann issues weather warning for South East with sub-zero temperatures expected in some areas

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement