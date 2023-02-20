Play Button
Play Button
News

Electricity company has announced it's lowering its prices

Electricity company has announced it's lowering its prices
10 and 20 euro notes in front of an electricity meter, © PA Wire/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Electricity company Pinergy has announced its lowering its prices.

It's the first price fall in the Irish energy market since 2020.

Pinergy is cutting its standard rate of electricity by almost 9% after hiking it by almost 18% only last month.

The price decrease means the firms 27,000 domestic electricity customers will save an average of €183 a year.

Advertisement

According to the Independent, larger players such as Electric Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy, SSE Airtricity and Energia, will find it difficult to argue that they are unable to reduce consumer prices.

Cost of Living Package

The news comes as the final details of the latest cost-of-living package will be agreed by senior coalition members this evening.

It'll be unveiled tomorrow once it has cabinet approval.

The excise cuts on petrol and diesel are expected to be scrapped, while the tourism VAT rate could rise from 9% to 13.5%

Advertisement

However the Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has hinted there could be a further one-off social welfare payment for vulnerable groups.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Body found in search for missing mum Nicola Bulley

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Man had hood placed over head and shot in 'horrific' attack by masked gang

 By Beat News
News 3

Man (30s) killed after being hit by car

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement