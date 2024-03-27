Endangered agile gibbon born in Fota Wildlife Park

An endangered baby agile gibbon is the newest addition at Fota Wildlife Park in Cork.

The parents of the gibbon are Conor and Chloe.

Conor, who was born in 1989, is one of the oldest primate residents at the park while Chloe made her entry into this world eleven years later.

The pair have successfully bred together in the past.

Advertisement

Lead Ranger Teresa Power said they are always delighted to announce the birth of endangered animals onsite.

"The number of agile gibbons in the wild continues to decrease.

“Over the past five decades, their native environments have shrunk by half, and they face additional threats from hunters who exploit them for the illicit exotic pet market.

“For Fota Wildlife Park, these births capture the public’s interest and it helps us raise awareness about the plight of the many species that reside here and the endangered breeding programmes we participate in."

Advertisement

Ms Power said the new arrival is thriving.

“The baby seems to be doing great. The team have observed him or her feeding from Mum who is a very experienced and dedicated mother. This youngster also shares their island habitat with big brother Beamish, born in 2021.

“While it's too soon to determine the gender of the latest addition, we’re calling on the public to help us choose the name and they can do so via the blog to be in with a chance to win a Conservation Annual Pass.”

One of the smaller apes of its kind, the agile gibbon varies in colour between black and reddish-brown.

Advertisement

The male is distinguishable from his female counterpart by the white or light-grey cheek fur on his face; both have white eyebrows and, like all gibbons, are tailless.

As its name suggests, the agile gibbon is one of the fastest and most acrobatic climbers in the forest.

Agile gibbons have been resident at Fota since the 1990s and are located on an island in the Asian Sanctuary

They are only held in only a few collections throughout the world. Fota Wildlife Park is fortunate to have welcomed several juveniles born to its main mating pair, Conor and Chloe, over the years.

** Exciting news!** We are delighted to announce the birth of an endangered baby agile gibbon, born 10th Jan to Mun Chloe and Dad Conor. We're calling on your help to name the baby, gender as yet unknown. Enter via: https://t.co/qLvDULBVVA Images @DKanePhoto pic.twitter.com/KouYQ9XVGT — Fota Wildlife Park (@fotawildlife) March 27, 2024

Olivia Kelleher

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.