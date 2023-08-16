Entire South East issued yellow rain warning

The entire South East has been included in a status yellow rain warning from Met Éireann.

It's due to come into effect from 4 pm on Friday.

The warning covers all of Leinster and Munster as well as Galway.

We can expect heavy rain and thundery downpours.

Advertisement

Met Éireann is advising people to be aware of potential spot flooding and difficult driving conditions.

Advertisement

⚠️Status Yellow - Rain warning for Leinster, Munster, Galway🌧️⚠️ Potential Impacts:

• Spot flooding.

• Difficult travelling conditions 🚗🚲🚶 See warning details ⤵️https://t.co/njxY3RB9TQ pic.twitter.com/HBLoNaAPE6 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 16, 2023

The warning will remain in place until midnight Friday night.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.