Entire South East issued yellow rain warning

Jayde Maher
The entire South East has been included in a status yellow rain warning from Met Éireann.

It's due to come into effect from 4 pm on Friday.

The warning covers all of Leinster and Munster as well as Galway.

We can expect heavy rain and thundery downpours.

Met Éireann is advising people to be aware of potential spot flooding and difficult driving conditions.

The warning will remain in place until midnight Friday night.

