EU directive on violence against women will not include rape

Rape has been excluded from the European Union’s first-ever directive on violence against women and domestic violence.

Countries could not decide what should be considered rape, Newstalk reports.

Under the current proposed text, rape is based on a person not giving consent to sexual activity.

The deadlock has come in for a lot of criticism.

Rape Crisis Network Ireland Executive Director, Cliona Saidlear says the decision is bad news for women.

Fine Gael MEP for Dublin Frances Fitzgerald told The Irish Times the blame should lie at the feet of the French and German governments.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) described the decision as “bitterly disappointing”.

The EU-wide standard helpline number for victims of violence against women is 116-016.

