Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Extras wanted for hurling game in a movie in Ireland

Extras wanted for hurling game in a movie in Ireland
Photo: Inpho
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

All hurlers who play for their county, club or have played in the past are “urgently” needed to star in a hurling game on Tuesday.

The movie casters, Movie Extras are looking for any male hurlers aged between to 18 and 40 for a “hurling game” in Co Louth.

Those interested in taking part are required to have some “knowledge of playing hurling and must be able to bring boots. This is urgent,” a spokesperson said.

However, “transport or accommodation is not provided to get to the location and there could be an early morning start time so being able to get to set is a must,” according to the guidelines.

Advertisement

On the plus side those interested in togging out will be paid, and they must submit a headshot full length photo plus body measurements.

Those interested can apply via movieextras.ie.

By Sarah Slater

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Classmates pay tribute to Clonmel crash victims who were 'joined at the hip'

 By Beat News
Property 2

€749,000 will get you this secluded Waterford home a stone's throw from popular beach

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Hundreds attend vigil in memory of four young people killed in Clonmel crash

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement