Female cyclist (20s) dies following collision with a truck

A female cyclist has died following a collision with a truck.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the road traffic collision that took place earlier this morning.

The incident happened at the junction of the Glenageary Road Upper, Mountown Road Lower and Kill Avenue in Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.

Emergency services were alerted around 8am this morning, Wednesday 24th April 2024 when a truck collided with a bicycle.

The cyclist, a woman in her 20s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.

The road remains closed at this time and a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is taking place. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

