Fifty Irish people on pilgrimage in Israel are expected back today

A group of 50 Irish people on pilgrimage in Israel are expected to arrive back in Ireland on Tuesday.

The group, several of whom are from Kilkenny City are believed to be still “safe”.

A surprise weekend attack by Hamas fighters has now seen more than 700 Israelis dead with 500 more Palestinians killed in retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Five people from Kilkenny are part of a group of 50 Irish people who are on pilgrimage there with the Irish Catholic newspaper. The trip was to last until Thursday but has been cut short due to the unrest.

Mayor of Kilkenny

Advertisement

Mayor of Kilkenny Joe Malone said that it is hoped that they are able to leave Israel as planned.

“There’s a group of Irish people on pilgrimage out there and there’s a small number of them from Kilkenny city and county.

“I spoke to one of them who is in a hotel in Nazareth on Saturday night and the hope is they will be leaving (today) and hopefully they’ll get home safe to their families. (They are safe)

“They are worried to be quite honest and worried about the situation and if it would escalate. I haven’t been able to reach them since Saturday but they have made contact with their families and that’s important."

Advertisement

Speaking on KCLR96Fm, the mayor said that if anyone had any concerns about relatives in Israel to contact the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“It’s a pilgrimage being run by the Irish Catholic newspaper,” he added.

Michael Kelly, editor of The Irish Catholic newspaper, said the group were on the outskirts of Jerusalem when they heard sirens indicating that there had been rocket attacks. Their pilgrimage was meant to end on Thursday, but that has been changed to today when they plan to fly out.

Cathedral lit up

Meanwhile, Church of Ireland Dean of Ossory Stephen Farrell lit up St Canice’s Cathedral on Sunday night in solidarity with those who are being affected.

Advertisement

Dean Farrell explained why he made the decision which has divided many locals. “Saturday saw some truly horrific images coming from Israel and simply my heart went out to those you were suffering in a very particular and in a very focused way at that particular moment.

“My hope was to express sympathy with all those who were suffering and support all those who were affected. My prayer would be that peace would break out and peace would prevail. The Cathedral here will always be a house of prayer for all nations.

“This is something that is very particular to the events we have seen. It is not a political act. It’s not about taking sides or set (things) against each other. It is simply reaching out heart to heart for people who are suffering incredibly at this moment.

“It’s not something that should be read into further and what the intention was. Our prayer is simply for peace.”

Dean Farrell said the gesture of lighting up the Cathedral in solidarity was just for one night and the “light will not be changing again,” he added.

Numerous buildings globally have been lit in blue and white in solidarity with Israel following the Hamas terror attack that has left at least 300 dead and dozens taken hostage in Gaza. The landmarks in the US include the Empire State Building and One World Trade Centre after New York governor Kathy Hochul ordered the buildings to be illuminated, as have Niagra Falls and Miami City Hall.

Former justice minister Alan Shatter has thanked a move by a Church of Ireland Dean to illuminate a Cathedral in blue and white in solidarity with the Israeli people.

Mr Shatter noted on X formerly known as Twitter that “there are many good people in Ireland. Thank you, Kilkenny”.

By Sarah Slater

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.