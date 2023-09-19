Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

First Home Scheme to be extended to self-builders

First Home Scheme to be extended to self-builders
Darragh O’Brien, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The First Home Scheme is to be extended to self-builders who are constructing their first home.

The €400 million fund was set up to help first-time buyers bridge the gap between their mortgage, deposit and the price of a new home as part of the Government’s Housing for All strategy.

The scheme is currently open to those buying newly-built houses and apartments in private developments, and to renters whose landlord is seeking to sell the property they are renting.

The extension announced on Tuesday means that self-build customers can benefit from financial support of up to 30 per cent of the total build cost of their home, to add to their self-build mortgage and deposit.

Advertisement

A bricklayer at work (Ian Nicholson/PA)
A bricklayer at work (Ian Nicholson/PA)

The Department of Housing expects the measure to help people in regional locations where many decide to build their first home rather than purchase a new build.

Minister Darragh O’Brien said he was “delighted” with the extension.

Advertisement

“This is a particularly important development for people who live in more rural locations or come from a farming background and who have a site, but not the full level of finance they need to build their new home.”

The First Home chief executive, Michael Broderick, said: “Our pipeline is getting bigger every month and extending the Scheme to self-build customers means we can help even more people. ”

Applications can be made online from Wednesday.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Student from Ireland dies in Washington following Kayaking tragedy

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Weather warnings in place as Ploughing Championships get underway

 By Beat News
News 3

Yellow wind and rain warning to come into place overnight

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement