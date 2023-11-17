First Kilkenny Tesco store opens it's doors

Kilkenny will finally open its first Tesco store today.
It was the only county in the country without one, with Cats having to cross borders to get their hands on Tesco's finest.
But that’s changing as a Tesco Express opens its doors at the Ross Abbey town centre on the Abbey Road in Ferrybank.
After years of living without one, Kilkenny will now have three to choose from.
For now, we can only confirm that one Tesco store will be opening at the Ross Abbey town centre on the Abbey Road in Ferrybank.
