First Kilkenny Tesco store opens it's doors

First Kilkenny Tesco store opens it's doors
LONDON - JANUARY 14: A Tesco store sign is pictured in central London on January 14, 2008 in London, England. Tesco are due to announce their Christmas trading results tomorrow. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Kilkenny will finally open its first Tesco store today.

It was the only county in the country without one, with Cats having to cross borders to get their hands on Tesco's finest.

But that’s changing as a Tesco Express opens its doors at the Ross Abbey town centre on the Abbey Road in Ferrybank.

Beat had earlier this year reported that two Tesco stores will be opening in the city and another in Ferrybank.

After years of living without one, Kilkenny will now have three to choose from.

For now, we can only confirm that one Tesco store will be opening at the Ross Abbey town centre on the Abbey Road in Ferrybank.

