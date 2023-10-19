Kilkenny to FINALLY get Tesco stores

Kilkenny is finally getting a Tesco.

It's the only county in the country without one, with Cats having to cross borders to get their hands on Tesco's finest.

Two Tesco stores will be opening in the city and another in Ferrybank.

After years of living without one, Kilkenny will now have three to choose from.

Advertisement

The Mayor of Kilkenny, Joe Malone, confirmed the plans to Kilkenny Live.

One of the stores, a Tesco Express, is expected to open in the former Argos site on High Street.

Mayor Joe Malone told Kilkenny Live that the opening of the stores is predicted to create 350 jobs.

Speculation of a Tesco opening in Kilkenny started back in January following the purchase of a landmark site by the British supermarket giant.

Advertisement

The Old Mart site adjacent to the new IMC Cinema complex on the north bank of the River Nore was bought by Tesco in late 2022.

2008's Failed Kilkenny Tesco Opening

An application to construct a Tesco in Callan, Co. Kilkenny was rejected in 2008 after An Board Pleanála concluded that the outlet would "seriously injure the visual amenities of the area," while "injuring the amenities of adjoining residential properties."

The proposal saw objections from the owners of Callan's Super-Valu supermarket and one local resident.

Around 120 permanent jobs were set to be created by the failed venture.

Advertisement

The rejection was viewed at the time by local Fianna Fáil Councillor Matt Doran as "extremely disappointing" for the people of Callan.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.