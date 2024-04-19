Gardaí out in force for National Slow Down Day

An Garda Síochána is calling on all motorists to support the 24-hour nationwide operation targeting speed, known as ‘Slow Down Day’ to make Irish roads safer for all road users.

The aim of the operation, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), is to promote safer driving behaviour among drivers, encourage all of society to help prevent road traffic collisions, and to keep communities safe.

The operation will centre on high visibility speed enforcement activity across Ireland’s road network.

Just four months into 2024, 63 people have been killed on roads in Ireland.

That is 14 more lives lost than on this same day last year.

An Garda Síochána is asking all Local Authorities and Government departments, businesses, schools, and third-level institutions across the country to please support today's operation, and help Gardaí to spread the message among staff and customers to please slow down while driving.

🚨Our national Slow Down Day has been underway since 7:00am. We're out conducting high visibility speed enforcement activity across the country's road network. By midday today, over 41,000 vehicles were checked and 81 drivers were detected exceeding the speed limit. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/vp6mX8E2t3 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 19, 2024

There have already been a number of people caught speeding across the South East.

This morning, a driver was caught doing 64km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Dublin Road in Kilkenny and another was caught driving at 113km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N30 Ballymackesy Enniscorthy Wexford.

This afternoon, there were two more speeding detections in Wexford. One person was doing 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R742 Parknacross Courtown and another doing 95km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the R772 Moyne Lower in Enniscorthy.

This evening, a driver has been clocked doing 102km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the R772 Moyne Lower in Enniscorthy.

