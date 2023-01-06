Play Button
Tesco could finally open Kilkenny store following purchase of landmark site

Robbie Byrne
Tesco could be finally coming to Kilkenny following the purchase of a landmark site by the British supermarket giant.

The Old Mart site adjacent to the new IMC Cinema complex on the north bank of the River Nore was bought by Tesco in late 2022.

The site is currently zoned by Kilkenny County Council for 'general business' which should mean that the location is exempt from a 3% site levy.

However, it is understood that Kilkenny County Council is proposing to impose the tax on the site.

The touted site purchased by Tesco

A submission to Kilkenny County Council has been drafted by legal and business services company RMLA Ltd. on behalf of Tesco stores in an attempt to dispute this matter.

2008's Failed Kilkenny Tesco Opening

Long touted, Kilkenny remains the only county in Ireland not to have a Tesco - which operate 157 stores nationwide.

An application to construct a Tesco in Callan, Co. Kilkenny was rejected in 2008 after An Board Pleanála concluded that the outlet would "seriously injure the visual amenities of the area," while "injuring the amenities of adjoining residential properties". The proposal saw objections from the owners of Callan's Super-Valu supermarket and one local resident.

Around 120 permanent jobs were set to be created by the failed venture

The rejection was viewed at the time by local Fianna Fáil Kilkenny County Councillor Matt Doran as "extremely disappointing" for the people of Callan.

