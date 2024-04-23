Kingfishr to play Kilkenny and Wexford this year

Kingfishr has announced their biggest run of Irish gigs, with the trio set to play Kilkenny and Wexford later this year.

The tour kicks off this October and runs through November with dates at TF Royal Theatre, Castlebar (25 October), Gleneagle INEC Arena, Killarney (26 October), The Set Theatre, Kilkenny (1 November), Wexford Spiegeltent (2 November), TLT Drogheda (3 November), City Hall, Cork (6 November), and Leisureland, Galway (8 November).

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am from Ticketmaster.ie.

Limerick-based 3-piece, Kingfishr, has quickly established itself as one of the rising prospects in Irish music.

In two short years, they have racked up over 10 million streams on Spotify to date, were included in Spotify’s Fresh Finds UK & IE: Class of 2023 and began 2024 as Spotify RADAR: First Listen UK & IE Artists.

The trio have started the year strongly, a festival performance at Eurosonic was quickly followed by eight sold-out headline shows across the UK and Ireland.

The tour concluded with two sold-out shows at 3Olympia Theatre in Ireland, a live recording of which will be available on the 7th of June.

Kingfishr has been announced as the support act for Tom Walker’s upcoming 14-date tour as well as for Cian Ducrot at St Anne’s Park in June, and Snow Patrol’s show at Thomond Park Stadium, in July.

Summer 2024 will also see the band perform at festivals across Europe including Glastonbury, TRNMST, Isle Of Wight, Reading and Leeds, All Together Now, Sea Sessions, Down The Rabbit Hole, Rock Werchter, Montreux Jazz, and many more.

The band were announced to play at the prestigious Glastonbury Festival last week saying that they feel “lost for words and eternally grateful” for the opportunity.

“We'd need a week to sum up everything we're feeling. Having spent the last two years playing on a farm in Tipperary, it's an enormous privilege and an honour to be asked to play at a slightly less prestigious farm across the sea.”

