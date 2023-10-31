Play Button
Five people taken to hospital after building collapse in Mayo

Five people taken to hospital after building collapse in Mayo
© PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Five people have been taken to hospital after a building collapsed in Co. Mayo.

It happened in Kilkelly in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene early this morning after the building collapsed.

The property, on the main St. in Kilkelly operated as a pub with bed and breakfast accommodation above.

Five people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are believed to be not life-threatening.

The Main St. in Kilkelly has been sealed off and local traffic diversions are in place, with people being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority will conduct separate investigations into what happened.

