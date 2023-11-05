Five remain in hospital after crash that killed GAA club secretary

Five people remained in hospital on Sunday after a crash that killed a 40-year-old man in Co Armagh.

Patrick Grimley, from the Madden area of the county, was killed in the four-vehicle crash in Markethill at around 1.20am on Saturday morning.

Mr Grimley, who was declared dead at the scene, was the secretary of his local GAA club Madden Raparees.

The NI ambulance service said nine other people were taken to hospital following the collision on Gosford Road.

In an updated statement on Sunday afternoon, the PSNI said three men and two women remained in hospital receiving treatment.

The PSNI urged any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have captured mobile phone or dashcam footage in the area at the time, to come forward.

In a statement on Saturday, Madden Raparees club chairman Paddy Woods described Mr Grimley as a “brilliant family man”.

“His love for our club was also well known and he will be terribly missed by all those who knew him, not just in Madden but further afield also,” he added.

Mr Woods offered the club’s prayers and support to Mr Grimley’s family and also to those who had been injured.

By David Young, PA

