Four friends killed in collision named locally

Four young people, all aged in their 20s, have died after being involved in a road collision.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 24th).

The crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am.

The driver and three passengers were declared dead at the scene, police said.

According to the Irish Independent, the victims have been named locally as Phil ­Mitchell, Marina Crilly, Keith Morrison and Emma Mallon.

Police are still at the scene this morning.

PSNI Statement

"Police can confirm that four people have sadly died in a single vehicle collision in Armagh.

"The crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am this morning, Sunday 24 March.

"The driver and three passengers, who as yet have not been formally identified, were declared deceased at the scene.

"District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said that this is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.

"A thorough and sensitive investigation is now underway and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

"Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

"The thoughts of the entire Police Service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

