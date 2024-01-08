Play Button
Four-week-old puppies found abandoned in plastic bag
Six-week-old puppies Faith and Hope, pictured at Dogs Trust Ireland, were abandoned with their five siblings in a plastic bag when they were just four-weeks-old. Sadly, despite the charity's best efforts, they were the only two of the litter of puppies to survive. Dogs Trust is appealing to the public for support in their ongoing 'Save the Next Dog' campaign.
Two puppies found abandoned in a plastic bag in Dublin are now in the care of Dogs Trust Ireland.

A shocked member of the public spotted one of the tiny puppies in the middle of the road and when he got out to help, he discovered a plastic bag containing the puppy’s six siblings nearby.

The pups were soaking wet and sadly, two of them were already dead.

The veterinary team at Dogs Trust "did their utmost to treat the puppies but given their age and the condition they arrived in, despite their best efforts, only two survived".

Six-week-old puppies Faith and Hope, pictured at Dogs Trust Ireland, were abandoned with their five siblings in a plastic bag when they were just four-weeks-old. Photo: Fran Veale
Dogs Trust Ireland is highlighting the worrying increase in the number of dogs needing their help.

Veterinary and welfare manager at Dogs Trust Ireland Niamh Curran-Kelly said: “Cases like this are incredibly upsetting for everyone involved. At just four-weeks-old, puppies are still heavily dependent on their mother and wouldn’t be fully weaned yet. They were far too young to be separated from her, let alone to have been left outside in the cold and rain. Despite receiving the very best care, we were saddened that only two of the puppies have survived this ordeal. Thankfully, these two little fighters are thriving, and both have recently been adopted.”

Last November, Dogs Trust launched their ‘Save the Next Dog’ campaign highlighting the abandoned dog crisis in Ireland.

The charity had almost 4,000 people contact them in 2023, seeking to relinquish their dog into their care.

This was the highest volume of such requests Dogs Trust has received since opening its doors in 2009.

The charity fears that even more dogs will need their help in 2024.

To find out more about the campaign and how you can help, see www.DogsTrust.ie/Crisis

James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

