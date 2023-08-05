Play Button
Free coffee for drivers this Bank Holiday at Applegreen

Applegreen Fuel Station
Rachael Dunphy
Applegreen sites across the South East are offering free coffee to drivers across the Bank Holiday weekend.

As part of the RSA's 'Stop, Sip, Sleep' campaign, drivers are being reminded to take care and stay alert while driving.

Between 2 pm and 8 pm, for the entire weekend, including Bank Holiday Monday, drivers can redeem their free coffee by quoting 'RSA' at the till.

Applegreen stores across the South East are participating, and you can find the full list here.

