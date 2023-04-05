Fuel complex and drive-thru planned for south Kilkenny stretch of Waterford-Dublin M9

The most southerly stretch of the M9 Waterford to Dublin motorway is set to feature a brand-new food and fuel service complex, pending a successful planning permission process.

A planning application was lodged by Petrogas Group Ltd, which is marketed in Ireland as Applegreen plc, on March 31st.

The service complex will be located outside Mullinavat village in Co Kilkenny on Exit 11 - the final exit on the approach to Waterford city.

The proposed service station includes an amenity/services building with a gross floor area of approximately 1.028sq.m that includes: a retail convenience store with part off-licence, two food outlets, a drive-thru, a coffee area, and communal seating.

A total of 37 signs " both illuminated and non-illuminated are proposed (with a cumulative area of approximately 208 sq.m) to include both wall-mounted signage and free-standing" are also planned.

The development will also be future-proofed with the provision of electric car and bicycle charging points.

To facilitate the development, changes will be required to the existing supporting infrastructure with road realignment and altered footpath links planned.

A decision is expected before May 25th this year.

Applegreen currently has one M9 service station in County Kilkenny. It is located 45km north of the planned development on Exit 7 (Paulstown).