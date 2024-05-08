Play Button
Mrs Hinch announces death of ‘precious’ father

Mrs Hinch announces death of ‘precious’ father
Influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, known as Mrs Hinch, has paid tribute to her “precious” father after his death.

The social media star, 34, who has gained a huge following on Instagram by sharing cleaning tips and life hacks for a tidier home, said the loss has brought “deep unimaginable pain.”

She wrote: “25th April 2024. My precious Dad passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept.

“My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down. A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words.

“My loving Dad, Our boys beloved Grandad, Your workshop is locked up and I sleep with the key. I promise to keep your workshop dream going.

“Until we meet and sing together again. Goodnight Dad. My absolute king. Your Bubberloo.”

TV star Stacey Solomon, who is her close friend, sent her condolences, writing: “I love you so so much darling. Dad was & always will be so proud of you. Take all the time you need. Do whatever you need to do. We all love you & will be here. Always.”

By Lotte Brundle, PA

