News

Funeral details announced for teenagers killed in Galway crash

Funeral details announced for teenagers killed in Galway crash
A table of remembrance set up in Presentation College Headford, Co Galway to remember crash victims Lukas Joyce and Kirsty Bohan both aged 14, and both students in the school. Photograph: Presentation College Headford
Beat News
Kenneth Fox

Funeral details have been announced for two teenagers killed in a collision in Galway on Friday.

As the Irish Examiner reports, two 14-year-olds, named locally as Lukas Joyce from Annaghdown and Kirsty Bohan from Headford, died after the car they were travelling in hit a tree.'

Lukas Joyce, a second-year student at Presentation College Headford, will be laid to rest in Annaghdown Cemetery following his requiem mass at St Brendan's Church, Annaghdown at 12 noon on Friday.

Lukas is survived by his parents Joe and Neringa.

A second-year student at Presentation College Headford, Kirsty will be laid to rest in Donaghpatrick Cemetery following her requiem mass at the Church of St Patrick and Cuana at 12 noon on Friday.

Kirsty, from Ballyfruit close to where the single-vehicle accident happened at 5.45am on Monday morning, is survived by her parents Christy and Theresa, and her sisters Martha and Ava, who are also students at Presentation College Headford.

Lukas died at the scene of the accident early on Monday morning while Kirsty was later pronounced dead at University Hospital Galway (UHG).

Two others, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl both from Headford, are being treated at University College Hospital in Galway city for multiple injuries.

Another second-year student in the school, the 14-year-old girl, has been transferred from UHG to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for treatment.

The 13-year-old boy, a first-year student at the school, is also in serious condition at UHG.

Presentation College Headford has adopted its critical action plan and opened on Tuesday to offer support to classmates, friends and students.

