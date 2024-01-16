Funeral of Kobi Macharia Dooley who died in London to take place in Waterford

The funeral is set to take place this Friday in Tramore, Co Waterford of four-year-old Kobi Macharia Dooly who was found dead amid tragic circumstances in Hackney in London on December 20th last.

Keziah Macharia, the 41-year-old mother of young Kobi, was charged with his murder when she appeared at the Old Bailey in London on December 28th, 2023.

On the evening of December 20th, police in London were alerted to concern for the welfare of Kobi by his Irish father Ben Dooley.

The Old Bailey previously heard that within minutes of the emergency call, officers forced their way into the Hackney home of Ms Macharia.

Advertisement

They found Kobi lying in his cot. He had sustained sharp force injuries.

The youngster was rushed to the Royal London Hospital where he died shortly after midnight on December 21st.

Funeral arrangements

The funeral notice for Kobi appeared on Rip.ie today. Ben Dooly who is a native of Tramore said that his son was very much loved.

“Daddy misses you so much and you will be on my shoulders forever. My love for you is eternal. Take care my sweet angel. Xx.”

Advertisement

Kobi will be reposing at Falconer’s Funeral Home, Riverstown in Tramore on Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm. All are welcome.

His requiem mass will take place this Friday at noon at the Holy Cross Church in Tramore, Co Waterford. Kobi will be laid to rest at a private ceremony on a later date.

His funeral cortège will walk from Tramore Credit Union at approximately 11.50 am to arrive for his requiem mass at noon.

Donations, if desired, may be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. The family home in Tramore is strictly private.

Advertisement

The notice said that Kobi “danced in to heaven on the 21st of December 203. Rip.”

“Kobi Macharia Dooly. Late of Hackney in London. Beloved son of Ben Dooly, Tramore, Co Waterford. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken father Ben ; his beloved grandparents Wilf and Anne; his aunts and uncles Liz, Zeta, Cathy, Shane, Debbie, Ger and John. He will be greatly missed by all his cousins, extended family and all his little friends.

The Dooly family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Mass cards can be posted to Falconer’s Funeral Directors, Riverstown, Tramore, and Co Waterford.

Meanwhile, members of the extended Dooly family, who own fish and chip shops and an amusement arcade in the seaside town, are well known and respected in the local community in Tramore.

In the aftermath of the tragedy Irish relatives of the young boy travelled to London to offer support to Ben who has lived in the UK for many years. The Department of Foreign Affairs were of consular assistance to the bereaved family.

By Olivia Kelleher

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.