Mother accused of killing her Irish son (4) sobs in court

A mother accused of killing her Irish son in a knife attack in the UK broke down in tears during her first appearance at the Old Bailey in London.

Keziah Macharia (41) was charged with the murder Kobi Macharia Dooly (4) after he was found with multiple cuts in his cot on December 20th.

Kobi's father, Ben Dooley, who had split up with Ms Macharia about a year ago, is Irish, with his family known in Tramore, Co Waterford for their businesses, such as a local takeaway and amusement arcade.

On Thursday, friends and family of the boy attended court for a preliminary hearing with Macharia appearing by video link from Bronzefield prison.

Advertisement

A court sketch of Keziah Macharia appearing via video link at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

During the hearing, Judge Lynn Tayton set a timetable for the case with a plea and trial preparation hearing on March 21st.

A trial before a UK High Court judge was provisionally scheduled to go on for up to 10 days from November 4th.

Advertisement

Macharia, dressed in a grey sweatshirt, had spoken only to confirm her name and date of birth then sobbed throughout the rest of the hearing as prosecutor Louise Oakley outlined details of the case.

On the evening of December 20th, police had been alerted to concerns for Kobi’s welfare by Mr Dooly.

Within minutes of the 999 call, officers forced their way into the defendant’s home in Hackney, east London, at 10.59pm.

They found Kobi lying in his cot with several sharp force injuries.

Advertisement

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he died at 16 minutes past midnight on December 21st.

Macharia was arrested at the address in Montague Road and charged with murder on December 22nd.

While a cause of death has yet to be confirmed, it is believed Kobi died from sharp force injuries, including one to the front of the neck and another to the upper left chest.

After the short hearing, Judge Tayton remanded Macharia into custody.

Previously, Mr. Dooly had released a statement saying: “With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Kobi, you will be so dearly missed.

“The joy and laughter you brought to the world has been taken far too soon. We will be thinking of you day and night for eternity until we meet you again.

“The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate all messages of support. Please respect our family privacy at this very difficult time.”

By Emily Pennink, PA Old Bailey Correspondent

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.