Equine centre to be named in memory of Jack de Bromhead

A new equine centre is to be named in memory of Jack de Bromhead.

The centre will be built this year as a result of donations from a group of family and friends of the de Bromhead family.

It will be located at the ChildVision campus in Dublin, which specialises in therapies and education for children with visual impairment.

The facility will give children who are blind, multi-disabled and neurodiverse access to equine activities.

The project was spearheaded by racehorse owner Chris Jones, a family friend of the de Bromheads.

A one million euro donation target was reached at the end of 2023.

Speaking about today's announcement, the de Bromhead family, Henry, Heather, Mia and Georgia said the centre will be a 'wonderful legacy for our beloved Jack',

We are looking forward to following the development and construction of the new equine therapeutic centre and being there to cut the ribbon when it is completed. We are forever grateful to those who came on board to support us – we know Jack would be really proud of what this life-changing generosity will enable.”

The racing colours worn by Rachael Blackmore on Honeysuckle will be auctioned to support the centre.

Worn by the Tipperary jockey during the Cheltenham Festival, the silks will be auctioned at the Punchestown Festival.

In October 2023, the de Bromhead team won a Special Recognition Award to acknowledge their professionalism and resilience after Jack's passing.

