News

De Bromhead team win Special Recognition Award for resilience

De Bromhead team win Special Recognition Award for resilience
Image: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Henry de Bromhead's team have received a Special Recognition Award to acknowledge their professionalism and resilience after the passing of Henry's son.

Jack de Bromhead passed away in September 2023 aged just 13 after a tragic accident during a race.

In the wake of his passing, a number of races were named in honour of Jack, including the Maher's Novice Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards announced their winners today, including three from the South East.

Congratulating this year's winners, Chair of the judging committee Michael O'Rourke said,

They are all shining examples of the talent and skill we are so lucky to have working within the racing and breeding industry.

Along with their Special Recognition Award, de Bromhead's racing secretary Nicole Kent also received an award.

From Kilkenny, Natalie Bradley, a yard supervisor with trainer Eoin Griffin has won the Newcomer Award for 2023.

Natalie Bradley a Yard Supervisor for trainer Eoin Griffin in County Kilkenny (Newcomer Award)

The awards ceremony takes place in County Kildare on October 16th, where one of eight winners will win the flagship award, 'The Irish Racing Excellence Award'.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

