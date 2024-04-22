Play Button
Revenue seize over €120,000 worth of cannabis in Waterford

Revenue seize over €120,000 worth of cannabis in Waterford
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Revenue officers have seized approximately 6.1 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €121,000 in Waterford.

It was as part of intelligence-led joint operations involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.

Two men in their 50s were arrested and are currently detained at a Garda Station in County Waterford under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

