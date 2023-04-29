Funerals for three family victims of Tyrone crash announced

The first of the funerals for the victims who died in a crash in County Tyrone will take place tomorrow.

Siblings Christine and Dan McKane, and their aunt Julia McSorley, were killed near Aughnacloy on Thursday.

The family members were travelling home from attending a funeral of a relative in England.

Julia McSorley will be laid to rest tomorrow, following her Requiem Mass at St. Eugene's Church, Glenock.

A joint funeral service for Christine and Dan McKane will take place on Monday.

Vigil

Four others travelling in the van were injured in the crash and taken to hospital.

My heartfelt sympathies to the families of those killed in Aughnacloy, & best wishes to those injured for a full recovery.



The community of Strabane is in our thoughts during this heartbreaking time.



The A5 must be built now, no one should ever have to experience this heartache — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) April 28, 2023

A vigil will took place in Strabane on Friday evening while a special Mass will be held in Aughnacloy.

Priest Fr Declan Boland from Strabane said the incident had brought shock and profound sadness.

“We’re still trying to come to terms with the enormity of the loss,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“This was a family coming back from Corby after burying their aunt and to hear that a brother and a sister and an aunt have all been taken so quickly in this tragic accident, it’s really too hard to comprehend.

“And the entire community of Strabane, and indeed the aunt is from Newtownstewart, so the community that is here in Strabane and Newtownstewart are deeply grieving at his time and trying to come to terms with this huge, unexpected loss.”

