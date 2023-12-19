Play Button
GAA and CCPC issue warning over 'retro' helmets

Photo: Competition and Consumer Protection Commission
The GAA and Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) have issued a joint warning over fake branded helmets for hurling and camogie which risk serious injury to players.

The helmets concerned are 'Gola' retro-style helmets, with the CCPC noting that the English sporting goods manufacturer does not produce GAA helmets.

In a statement issued on Monday, the GAA said product safety inspections found the helmets are of poor quality, with protruding screws and sharp edges.

The CCPC issued an urgent warning regarding the products, urging players to cease use of the helmets immediately.

"Often sold via online marketplaces and social media and generally purchased for style reasons, the helmets do not meet basic PPE (personal protective equipment) standards and will not protect the wearer from injury," the GAA said.

The CCPC's Patrick Kenny added: "Our product safety officers are working to remove these dangerous helmets from the Irish market.

"If you currently use one of these helmets, stop using it and buy a standard, CE-marked helmet from a reputable retailer instead."

The CE mark is given to products which have been assessed and deemed to have met the necessary EU health and safety requirements.

The 'Gola'-branded helmets do not include a face guard, which has been mandatory across all age groups since 2010.

Chair of the Gaelic Games Helmet Working Group, Jim Bolger, warned that any helmet which is not complete with a faceguard by the manufacturer cannot be considered an item of PPE.

This means the product does not meet the requirements to gain the CE mark, so "it is highly likely that any CE mark on the helmets is also counterfeit," the GAA added.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

