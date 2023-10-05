Garda allegedly used bananas to harass fellow female officer who rejected advances

A serving Garda is currently being investigated for allegedly harassing another member of the force using bananas and sending unexpected text messages.

According to the Irish Mirror, the Garda harassed and stalked the female officer for more than two years.

The female officer was harassed and tormented by the male officer who would repeatedly leave bananas around her – after learning she had a phobia of the fruit.

A source told the Mirror: “The alleged harassment is of a very serious nature. He became infatuated with her and wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

Advertisement

Detectives began an investigation into the male officer’s behaviour earlier this year.

The Mirror also reports that investigators have now sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for it to consider whether the officer should be charged with harassment of the female Garda.

The officer will also be charged with criminal damage after the West of Ireland officer allegedly broke into the female officer’s locker.

The harassment began after the female officer informed male Garda she was not interested in pursuing a romantic relationship.

Advertisement

He is alleged to have begun pestering the woman by bombarding her with text messages, making derogatory comments to her in front of colleagues and leaving bananas in Garda cars that he knew the female officer would be using – as well as in rooms in the station itself.

The accused was once asked to stop his erratic behaviour but he had a banana on his head the whole time he was in a meeting with a senior Garda officer.

“It sounds crazy, but he had a banana on his head the whole time,” a source said last night. “His behaviour was way over the line,” the source added. “It was controlling and very aggressive.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.