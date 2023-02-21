Garda hit with missile and patrol cars damaged during incident

Tomas Doherty

Gardaí are investigating after a member of the force was attacked and a number of vehicles were damaged in west Dublin.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon in Ballyfermot.

A video circulating on social media shows a male garda surrounded by a group of youths, who are all covering their faces with scarves.

At one point the male garda is struck by a missile. He later had to receive medical treatment.

Patrol Cars Damaged

Gardaí also said two garda vehicles, a community policing patrol car and a marked patrol car, received significant damage.

A policing plan was in place in the area on Monday afternoon when the incidents took place.

Two men were arrested on Kylemore Road in relation to incidents of dangerous driving and two motorbikes were seized.

Both men were later released and a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to the Irish Independent, the incident occurred as gardaí put in place a policing plan in advance of a funeral which took place in the area.

“During the course of this event a number of incidents of dangerous driving and reckless endangerment were observed by Gardaí,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“While intervening in one of these incidents, a member of An Garda Síochána was struck with a missile and has subsequently received medical treatment.”

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.