Gardaí appeal for information about suspected arson attack on asylum seeker hotel

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a suspected arson attack on a hotel in Galway.

The Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill was burned to the ground last Saturday after it was earmarked to house 70 asylum seekers.

The incident happened at around 11.35pm that evening and no one was inside at the time.

The plan to move migrants into the hotel had been the subject of local opposition and demonstrators blocked the entrance to the site on Saturday in protest.

Gardaí said a forensic examination of the scene has now been completed. They are appealing for any members of the local community who may have information to come forward.

Officers can be contacted at Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.