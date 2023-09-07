Play Button
Gardaí appeal for witnesses and video of Ironman event in which two men died

Gardaí appeal for witnesses and video of Ironman event in which two men died
Garda sign outside building, © PA Archive/PA Images
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and video footage of an Ironman swim race in which two competitors died.

Brendan Wall, 45, who lived in Solihull in England but was originally from Co Meath, and Ivan Chittenden, who was in his 60s and from Toronto, Canada, died while swimming off the Co Cork coast.

Several probes have been launched into the Ironman event at Claycastle Bay beach in Youghal on Sunday, August 20th.

A row has also broken out between Ireland’s national governing body for triathlons, Triathlon Ireland, and the event’s organisers on whether the event had been sanctioned.

Triathlon Ireland has said an investigation is ongoing, and Cork County Council, the event’s host sponsor, said it was seeking a full account of the incident from the organisers.

Gardaí on Thursday issued an appeal for information as it assists the Cork County Coroner with its investigation and any subsequent inquest.

“Gardai are requesting that anyone who was present at the swimming section of this event and who may have video footage, in any format, to contact Gardai at Midleton on 021 4621550,” it said.

“Gardai can also be contacted via email at [email protected].”

“The public are not requested to submit any footage at this time.

“Members of the investigation team will make contact with them to arrange for the appropriate collection of any video footage.”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

