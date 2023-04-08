Gardaí appealing for witnesses to a fatal overnight collision

Gardaí are appealing for assistance concerning a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred overnight.

A woman in her 20s died in a road traffic collision on the N51 in Rathmore, Athboy, County Meath, shortly before 1.30 am this morning.

The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed this morning, and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are asking for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and aid them with their inquiries.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) travelling on the N51 in the Rathmore area between 1 am and 1:30 am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Also, any person with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station at 046 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.