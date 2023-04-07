Garda investigation underway following discovery of body in Waterford city

A garda investigation is underway following the discovery of a man's body on Merchant's Quay in Waterford city.

The body of a man, who was understood to be in his 20s, was discovered at around 14:15 on Thursday, April 6th close to the Clock Tower.

The man's body was taken to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where a post-mortem is due to take place.

An official Garda statement says that the results of the post-mortem will dictate the direction of their investigations.

Gardaí are not currently treating the death as suspicious.

No further information is available at this time.