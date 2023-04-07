Play Button
Waterford News

Garda investigation underway following discovery of body in Waterford city

Garda investigation underway following discovery of body in Waterford city
The body was discovered close to the Clock Tower in Waterford City, Google Street View
Robbie Byrne
A garda investigation is underway following the discovery of a man's body on Merchant's Quay in Waterford city.

The body of a man, who was understood to be in his 20s, was discovered at around 14:15 on Thursday, April 6th close to the Clock Tower.

The man's body was taken to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where a post-mortem is due to take place.

An official Garda statement says that the results of the post-mortem will dictate the direction of their investigations.

Gardaí are not currently treating the death as suspicious.

No further information is available at this time. 

The Nitty Gritty

