Garda investigation underway following discovery of body in Waterford city

A garda investigation is underway following the discovery of a man's body on Merchant's Quay in Waterford city.
The body of a man, who was understood to be in his 20s, was discovered at around 14:15 on Thursday, April 6th close to the Clock Tower.
The man's body was taken to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where a post-mortem is due to take place.
An official Garda statement says that the results of the post-mortem will dictate the direction of their investigations.
Gardaí are not currently treating the death as suspicious.
No further information is available at this time.