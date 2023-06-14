Gardaí attend incident in Wexford green area overnight

A green close to a children’s playground in Wexford was cordoned off early Wednesday morning by Gardaí, despite “no offences being disclosed."

A green area in Maudlintown, just outside of Wexford town, was cordoned off after Gardaí confirmed they responded to an incident “involving a member of the public” in the area around 1am this morning.

Locals were left wondering after Gardaí didn’t leave the area until around 8am this morning.

In a statement to Beat News, Gardaí confirm they attended an incident in the early hours of this morning, and that no offences have been disclosed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí also confirmed to Beat News that there are currently no reports of an assault or any criminal activity to this incident.

