Seven men arrested in garda operation targeting criminal gangs

Garda, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Seven men have been arrested in a major Garda operation targeting criminal gangs in Co Mayo and Co Galway.

Eighty-five gardaí, including members from the air support and armed units, carried out a number of searches at properties in Ballinrobe in Co Mayo and the Ballybane and Bohermore areas of Galway city.

Two men in their 40s, four in their 20s and a man in his late teens was arrested.

All seven have been detained at Garda Stations in Mayo for offences which include serious assault, violent disorder, possession of weapons and drugs offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

