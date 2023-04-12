Play Button
Play Button
News

Gardaí confirm teenage girl killed in 'tragic accident'

Gardaí confirm teenage girl killed in 'tragic accident'
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Sarah Slater

A teenage girl has died in what has been described as a “tragic accident” by gardaí.

The incident took place at the Hill of Allen, eight kilometres to the north-west of Newbridge, Co Kildare last Friday.

Gardaí conducted a search operation with the assistance from Mountain Rescue and the local Fire Service.

Advertisement

In a statement, gardaí said: “The body of a woman aged in her late teens was recovered from the area.

“Her body was removed to hospital for post-mortem. A file will now be prepared for the Coroner.

“This incident appears to be a tragic accident.  Foul play is not suspected.”

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Four young teens involved in yesterday's collision all attended the same school

 By Beat News
News 2

US president Joe Biden arrives in Belfast to start his visit to Ireland

 By Beat News
Waterford News 3

Security guard jailed for SETU Waterford campus fire that cause €475K in damages

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement