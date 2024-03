Gardaí in Waterford are investigating an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred in the Kilcohan area, where it's believed a man entered a bookmakers armed with a knife.

No injuries were reported, however, the store was forced to close as a result.

Anyone with any information should contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300.

