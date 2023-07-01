Play Button
Gardaí investigating fire at historic property in Limerick

Gardaí investigating fire at historic property in Limerick
Sailors' Home O'Curry Street Limerick.
Shaun Connolly
Gardaí are investigating a historic property in Limerick City after a fire which occurred overnight.

Emergency Services attended 'The Sailors' Home', which is on O'Curry Street at around 1 am on Saturday.

A Garda statement has confirmed that there are no injuries and a thorough examination of the property will be carried out.

The owners, Shannon Foynes Port Company, expressed their regret over the damage caused to the building in a statement afterwards.

"This is a building with rich architectural heritage and part of the DNA of maritime activity in Limerick, dating back hundreds of years," it read.

The company's priority now is to ensure the building's safety, after which they will evaluate the extent of the damage.

They also expressed gratitude to the emergency services for their prompt response.

