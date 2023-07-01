Gardaí are investigating a historic property in Limerick City after a fire which occurred overnight.

Emergency Services attended 'The Sailors' Home', which is on O'Curry Street at around 1 am on Saturday.

The Sailors’ Home, O’Curry Street, #Limerick on fire. Shocking. 1850s built and social history up in flames. I’m devastated. Video by Randel Hodkinson. Residents on shock. @Limerick_Leader @rtenews pic.twitter.com/i6rKWutSET — Dr Paul O'Brien (@FearStairLmk) July 1, 2023

A Garda statement has confirmed that there are no injuries and a thorough examination of the property will be carried out.

The owners, Shannon Foynes Port Company, expressed their regret over the damage caused to the building in a statement afterwards.

"This is a building with rich architectural heritage and part of the DNA of maritime activity in Limerick, dating back hundreds of years," it read.

The company's priority now is to ensure the building's safety, after which they will evaluate the extent of the damage.

They also expressed gratitude to the emergency services for their prompt response.

