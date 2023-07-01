Carlow man receives prison sentence for drug possession

A Carlow man has received a six-month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to two charges of drug possession at Carlow District Court last week.

With an address of Mount Leinster Park, Tullow Road, Cole Walker was arrested after Gardaí found cannabis and cocaine in his possession in January of this year.

The 23-year-old had two charges of possession of drugs for sale or supply withdrawn by Gardaí in Wednesday's court sitting.

As reported by the Carlow Nationalist, Court presenter Sgt Hud Kelly said that Gardaí executed a search warrant and found €90 of cannabis and €300 of cocaine on the property.

Mr Walker has six convictions for drug offences and had previously received a ten-month prison sentence for the sale or supply of drugs, but was released from custody earlier this year.

The defending solicitor argued that having spent time in custody he has learned from his mistakes and does not want to return. The Carlow defendant has a two-week-old baby and has recently secured employment.

Mr Walker holds a total of 42 previous convictions and also faced an assault charge, which was due to be contested.

The court was told that Mr Walker was subject to bail conditions, which included remaining outside of Carlow, and this had caused him issues.

His solicitor asked for his defendant to be given an opportunity with consideration for the recent birth of his child. Judge Geraldine Carthy said she had to consider the impact of the defendant’s recidivist offending on society, as well as his circumstances.

Judge Carthy the six previous convictions for similar offences and the opportunities previously allowed.

The judge ruled recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal, which included a €200 cash lodgment, the defendant reside at his current address at Gallows Hill, a curfew, and the defendant staying out of Carlow, except for a court appearance.

The assault charge has been listed for hearing on Wednesday, September 13, with an appeal lodged on the day, and Mr Walker released from custody.

