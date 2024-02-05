Gardaí investigating murder of Kieran Quilligan charge two men

Gardaí in Cork investigating the murder of Kieran Quilligan have charged two men in connection with the case.

The 47-year-old was reported missing from Cork city centre last September.

His remains were discovered in Rostellan last week.

Gardaí have not disclosed information in relation to the cause of death.

Advertisement

They said two men arrested as part of their investigation in recent days have been charged in connection with the case.

The men, one aged his 20s and the other in his 30s, are expected to appear before a sitting of Cork District Court at Anglesea Street Courthouse on Tuesday morning.

By David Young, PA