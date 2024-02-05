Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí investigating murder of Kieran Quilligan charge two men

Gardaí investigating murder of Kieran Quilligan charge two men
Garda badge logo, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Cork investigating the murder of Kieran Quilligan have charged two men in connection with the case.

The 47-year-old was reported missing from Cork city centre last September.

His remains were discovered in Rostellan last week.

Gardaí have not disclosed information in relation to the cause of death.

Advertisement

They said two men arrested as part of their investigation in recent days have been charged in connection with the case.

The men, one aged his 20s and the other in his 30s, are expected to appear before a sitting of Cork District Court at Anglesea Street Courthouse on Tuesday morning.

By David Young, PA

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Has Taylor Swift named new album after Joe Alwyn's lads groupchat?

 By Beat News
Dublin News 2

Gardaí make eleven arrests in Dublin city centre as two protests take place

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Christian Horner investigated by Red Bull over alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement