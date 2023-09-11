Gardaí investigating 'serious public order incident' in Galway city

Gardaí are investigating an incident in Galway during which a car was driven at speed into a group of people.

Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

The altercation took place in a car park on the Headford Road in Galway city on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 pm.

Gardaí confirmed two men were assaulted during the course of the "serious public order incident" and are currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Galway for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man and woman are also receiving treatment for injuries sustained when the car drove into the group of people. Their injuries are also not thought to be life-threatening.

"Gardaí have seized a number of weapons which are understood to have been used during the course of the incident. Two vehicles have also been seized for a technical examination.

"Investigations are ongoing at this time," a statement from Gardaí added.

