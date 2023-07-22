Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses concerning a fatal road traffic collision which happened in Swinford, Co Mayo, earlier this month.

The incident involved a collision between two vehicles, and occurred at approximately 3:35 pm on Saturday, 15th July 2023.

A man in his 50s was driving one of the cars and was fatally injured during the collision.

The man driving the second car received medical treatment. All passengers of both vehicles were also treated at the time.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Gardaí remains anxious to speak with the occupants of the vehicles who were in the vicinity at the time and any person who assisted at the scene of the collision.

They are asking any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Castlebar and the surrounding area to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

