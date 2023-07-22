Play Button
Play Button
Tipperary News

Arrest made after report of imitation firearm on train near Co Tipperary

Arrest made after report of imitation firearm on train near Co Tipperary
Arrest made after report of imitation firearm on train
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardai have arrested a man after reports that he held a firearm on a train near Templemore station in Co Tipperary.

Armed Gardai units supported local and plainclothes Gardaí at the scene, having been alerted to the incident on the train at approximately 6:50 pm on Friday (July 21).

A Garda spokeswoman said: “A male was identified on the train.

“He was searched by gardai and found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to a technical examination.”

Advertisement

The man, aged in his 20s, was apprehended and arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained at a Garda station in Tipperary under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

McDonald’s to investigate allegations Irish worker was taunted over rape

 By Beat News
Wexford News 2

Wexford secure passage to next round of FAI Cup

 By Shaun Connolly
News 3

Second large haul of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport from LA flight

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Tipperary News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement