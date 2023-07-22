Arrest made after report of imitation firearm on train near Co Tipperary

Gardai have arrested a man after reports that he held a firearm on a train near Templemore station in Co Tipperary.

Armed Gardai units supported local and plainclothes Gardaí at the scene, having been alerted to the incident on the train at approximately 6:50 pm on Friday (July 21).

A Garda spokeswoman said: “A male was identified on the train.

“He was searched by gardai and found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to a technical examination.”

The man, aged in his 20s, was apprehended and arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained at a Garda station in Tipperary under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow.