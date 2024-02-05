Play Button
Gardaí searching for BMW driver after Templar's Hall smash-in

Templar's Hall, Waterford City
Aoife Kearns
Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after windows were smashed at a house in Templar's Hall, in Waterford city.

The incident happened on Saturday night (February 3rd) at around 9.10pm.

Two windows of a house located on Briot Grove were damaged in the incident. Both windows were smashed.

Gardaí are seeking assistance in identifying the driver of a BMW vehicle who was in the area at the time and may be able to assist them with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Unit C Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.

