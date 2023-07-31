Get fuel discount at Circle K service stations for a limited time today

RUN, don't walk to Circle K (you probably should drive actually) because it has announced a fuel discount for a limited time today.

The discount is being offered in support of the Ireland Women’s National Football Team and is only available from 2-5 pm today.

You can get 10 cents off a litre of fuel at over 350 participating service stations to celebrate the ‘Girls in Green'.

Circle K’s COYGIG Road Trip campaign is part of the brand’s four-year partnership with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

In recognition of the new iconic sporting memories, the Ireland Women’s National Team has given the country while Down Under, Circle K has announced a nationwide fuel discount for a limited time following the team’s final game against Nigeria today.

Commenting on the promotion, Gordon Lawlor, Managing Director of Circle K Ireland said, "At Circle K, our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and we are delighted to announce details of this discount today in recognition of the joy and excitement the Ireland Women’s National Team has inspired in the country the past few weeks.

"We hope this fuel promotion will help our customers go a little further for less."

To view a full list of participating Circle K sites, you can visit www.circlek.ie/terms-and-conditions.

